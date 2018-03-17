Bowie Chamber readies its first Chisholm Trail Heritage Festival

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce is preparing for the Bowie Chisholm Trail Heritage Festival April 12-15.

The Chisholm Trail 150th anniversary event last year was a huge success and brought many people from across the region to attend the cattle drive and wagon train event.

That success led the chamber board to launch an annual festival centered around the western heritage of the area. While Bowie was not established when the Chisholm Trail was at its height, the trail ran near Queen’s Peak west and north of what would become Bowie.

Diane Thomlinson, executive director of the chamber released the following schedule of events. The festival premieres with the popular cattle drive and an additional day of trail/ranch riding and more entertainment on April 14.

