Bowie City Council votes no on hiring Kevin Huckabee as city manager.

It’s back to the drawing board for the Bowie City Council as the council voted 4-3 Monday night not to proceed with the hiring of Kevin Huckabee as the new city manager.

The council went into 90-minute executive sessions to discuss two items of real property and the city manager position. Huckabee, city administrator in Jefferson, was offered the job on Feb. 8 and he accepted, but the following week when his employment agreement which was set to go before the council was pulled and the mayor stated there was an investigation into some new information.

Monday’s meeting saw Councilor Arlene Bishop make a motion to proceed with the hiring, seconded by Douglas Boyd. It came down to a tie vote with Bishop, Boyd and Craig Stallcup voting yes, and Wayne Bell, Machelle Mills and Terry Gunter voting no. Mayor Gaylynn Burris cast the tie-breaker voting no.

There was no further discussion, but it is expected the council will have to consider whether to advertise again or review prior applicants.

Read the full story on Monday’s meeting in the mid-week News

.