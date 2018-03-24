Bowie comes from behind to win

A late game rally got the Bowie softball team an important district win at Henrietta on Tuesday as they broke a three-game district dry spell.

The Lady Rabbits were able to score four runs in the seventh inning to win 12-10.

Bowie was able to strike in the top of the first as Carrington Davis hit an RBI double to give them a 2-0 lead. Henrietta answered immediately, scoring on an error in the outfield and a sacrifice pop fly to tie the game up at 2-2 heading into the second inning.

The Lady Rabbits offense kept the pressure on as they got two runners on with no outs in the top of the second. Maylie Short drove in a run on a double. After an intentional walk Katelyn Allison hit a two RBI double to put Bowie up 5-2. Unfortunately, the Lady Rabbits could not get any more runs as Henrietta got the last two outs.

