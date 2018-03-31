Bowie eighth grade boys bring home first place

The Bowie Junior High boys and girls track teams competed at Jacksboro on Monday.

The eighth grade boys brought home the first place team finish with 182 points, while the seventh grade girls earned second with 131 points.

The eighth grade girls finished fourth as a team and the seventh grade boys finished third.

Eighth grader Sid Mayfield finished second in the 1,600-meter run.

In the 800-meter run, seventh grader Julia Witt erned second place and eighth grader Rowdy Hamilton took home first place.

Eighth grader Ethan Davis placed second in the 400-meter dash.

In the 200-meter dash, Phillip Martinez, seventh grade, finished second while Ryder Richey, eighth grader, placed first.

It was a successful meet for the Bowie Junior High relay teams, with a first place finish for the eighth place boys in the 400-meter and a second place finish for both girls teams.

The eighth grade boys again took first place in the 800-meter relays, with the other three relay teams- eighth girls, seventh boys and seventh girls- all finishing second.

In the 1,600-meter relay, the eighth grade boys were once again unbeatable with a first place finish, while the seventh grade girls brought home second place.

Bowie’s Bryan Arellano, eighth grade, earned first place in shot put, while seventh grader Neely Price took home first in high jump for seventh grade girls.

Martinez also earned first for the seventh grade boys in high jump.

To see full results, pickup a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.