Bowie gets Jackrabbit fever as the boys head to state tournament 03/07/2018 COUNTY LIFE 0 The Bowie Jackrabbits boy’s basketball team swept through the regional tournament last weekend defeating Crane and Brock to win a trip to the state tournament this week. Coach Doug Boxell roared out “we’ve got two more” as he cut the game net Saturday at the Midland tournament. Bowie takes on Grandview at 1:30 Thursday in quest of the 3A title. See full coverage of the regional tournament and what’s coming at the state tournament inside today’s sports section. The community is encouraged to decorate in maroon and white to cheer on the team. (Photo by Jordan Neal)
