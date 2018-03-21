Bowie gets up to speed at tournament

It was a valuable last tournament for the Bowie Jackrabbit baseball team this past weekend as they played at Graham.

Completing their first full week as a team since new players came in from basketball, those players needed the grind of four games played in three days to get up to some sort of baseball speed.

On Friday, the Jackrabbits played their only game that day against Tulia, who got off to a great start.

Tulia scored three runs in the first inning and three more in the third before Bowie could score their first run in the top of the fourth on a Chance Tomlinson RBI double.

Still, the Jackrabbits could not keep Tulia off the board due to five errors in the game. Tomlinson drove in the other Bowie run on a single in the sixth inning, but it was not enough as Tulia won 8-2.

On Saturday, the Jackrabbits finished out the tournament with a doubleheader. Their first game was against Childress.

Bowie was able to load the bases up early while being disciplined at the plate and scored four runs in the first inning. Childress fired back and cut the lead down to 4-3 heading into the second inning.

Childress was able to take the lead by scoring three runs over the next two innings and were up 6-4.

The Jackrabbits finished strong by scoring seven runs in the last two innings as they won big 11-6.

