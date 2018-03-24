Bowie girls and boys take first place at Jackrabbit Relays

Both the Bowie High School boy’s and girl’s track teams edged out some tough competition to take first place at the Jackrabbit Relays on Thursday.

Kamryn Cantwell garnered a large amount of points for the Lady Rabbits with a first place finish in long jump and the 400-meter dash.

Jayci Logan also was a big part of the team’s first place finish after she brought home gold in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.87 and second in the 200-meter dash.

Sayde Garrett earned second in high jump with her distance of 4’8, while the Bowie relay teams earned second in the 400-meter and first in the 1,600-meter.

Nocona Lady Indians also had a strong showing with a first place showing in pole vault from Rachel Patrick. Meanwhile, Chloe Daughtry brought home second in the 400-meter dash and triple jump, while Kylie Rose earned silver in the 3,200-meter run.

For the Bowie boys, it was the first track meet with a full roster after the basketball team kept several of the track team members well into March as they earned the state title.

Read the full story in the weekend News.