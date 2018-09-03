Ad

Bowie Jackrabbits have one game to win for the state title

The Grandview Zebras were all over Daniel Mosley Thursday as he tries to make it to the basket. (Photo by Jordan Neal)

The Bowie Jackrabbits’ boy’s basketball team won their first game of the state championship tournament Thursday defeating Grandview 59-43. They play for the 3A title at 10 a.m. on Saturday against Mt. Vernon. Bowie gave the team and coaches a big send-off Wednesday with a spirit parade that went all through the campuses and downtown.

In your weekend News see full coverage of Thursday’s game and the send-off. Watch for updates on our Facebook page and see full coverage of the tournament in the mid-week News.

 

