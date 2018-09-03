Bowie Jackrabbits have one game to win for the state title

The Bowie Jackrabbits’ boy’s basketball team won their first game of the state championship tournament Thursday defeating Grandview 59-43. They play for the 3A title at 10 a.m. on Saturday against Mt. Vernon. Bowie gave the team and coaches a big send-off Wednesday with a spirit parade that went all through the campuses and downtown.

