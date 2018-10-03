Bowie, Nocona run at Boyd track meet

Bowie’s Joey Crawford brought home a gold medal in the 300-meter hurdles during the Boyd track meet on Thursday.

Bowie Track Coach Justin Prescott gave his runners the option of competing with the track meet falling during the basketball state tournament, but said he was proud when a large group chose to participate.

“I’m extremely proud of them. I didn’t want to hold anyone back from going to the game, but we took nine over there who said hey coach, we want to run. And they did really well. Joey improved in the hurdles, and AJ (Craddock) did really good in the hurdles,” said Prescott.

AJ Craddock also placed in the 300-meter hurdles, bringing home third place with 44.29. Both excelled in the 100-meter hurdles as well, with Craddock earning second place and Crawford earning fifth.

Ethan Hellman earned a top 10 finish in the 200-meter dash, while Alex Shelton earned 10th in the 1, 600-meter run.

For Nocona, Francisco Garcia placed ninth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.32, while Connor Barret earned seventh in shot put and Adan DeLao’s triple jump earned him 10th place.

