Bowie, Nocona tennis teams wrap up last competition before district

The Bowie High School junior varsity tennis teams competed on their home courts on Tuesday in the last competition before district action next week.

The girl’s team of Gracyn Morgan and Jasmine Jones earned first place in their division, while Raiden Brezina and Bethany Woolf took home second in mixed doubles.

The district tournament next week, originally schedule for March 28 and 29, has been moved to Monday, March 26 and March 28 due to weather concerns.

Read the full story in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.