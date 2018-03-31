Bowie, Nocona tennis wraps up district

The Bowie High School tennis teams fought through three days of bad weather to finish the district competition on their home courts, with five players advancing to the regional meet on April 19-20 in Abilene.

“I think district wound up more than what I expected when we got started this year. I knew we had lost a lot of people last year, and we had a lot of new ones coming in, but everyone did well and played well. the final matches were all prety competitive and I’m really proud of how the kids played,” said Bowie Tennis Coach David Hall.

Bowie’s Ana DeLeon and Chelsie Tompkins are district champions in girl’s doubles after a first place finish.

Bowie also took home first in boy’s doubles after a first place finish from Spencer Hopson and Zachary Logan.

Bowie’s Jackie Hanna will go to regionals as an alternate after earning third place in girl’s singles.

“As far as the regional meet, you never know what to expect from the teams that are coming because you never see them anywhere else. We never know what to expect when we get out there, we just play the best we can,” explained Halll.

Jasmine Hernandez and Dallana Martinez placed fourth in girl’s doubles, Lane Hopson finished fourth in boy’s singles, and Camberley Gunter and Victor Tran earned fourth in mixed doubles.

For Nocona, Rachel Patrick will make an appearance at the regional meet after a first place finish in the girl’s singles.