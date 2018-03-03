Bowie one-act play advances to district

Bowie High School competed at one-act play competition Tuesday winning District 8-AAA south zone advancing to district with Boyd and Jacksboro.

Along with the opportunity to compete at district on March 8 at Graham Auditorium, the cast and crew of “Anatomies,” by Don Nigro, won several of the top awards. Caleb Miller was named best actor for his portrayal of William Burke.

Matthew Scrogum and Jeanell Breashears were named all star cast and Haily Brinson and Samantha Brodie were honorable mention all star cast.

Tessla Brewer won best sound in the tech category.

The play was directed by Christy Baker and Candace Mercer. Cast members are: Savannah Bordenlon, Cole Gill, Drew Brooks, Zack Otto, Matthew Scrogum, Jeanell Breashears, Caleb Miller, Cana Cates, Faith Hamilton, Trevor Cornelison, Haily Brinson and Samantha Brodie.

Crew members include Dezirae Lison, stage manager; Elizabeth Rodriguez, lights; Tessla Brewer, sound; Shyla Hill, stage hand; Bethany Fong, hair/makeup and Jaden Bills, alternate.

