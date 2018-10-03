Bowie opens the annual Walker Stallcup Tournament

Despite two losses on opening day of the Walker Stallcup Memorial Tournament, the Jackrabbits showed improvement offensively and moving forward to district action beginning next week.

The team opened with a 7-2 loss to the Vernon Lions in the first game and fell 4-2 to Pampa.

“Really the first day was good as a whole. We lost two good games. We threw the ball well and worked our way out of some trouble,” said Coach Glen Dunnam. “We are having much better at bats and it is helping us do more offensively. We are coming around as a team and are looking forward to the start of district next week.”

Read the full story in the weekend News.