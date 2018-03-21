Bowie softball tries to get itself back on track in last tournament of year

In a bid to get back on track to take on the rest of district, the Bowie Lady Rabbits softball team played in their last tournament last weekend at Fort Worth Christian School.

They were missing some players due to powerlifting, but still competed well.

The Lady Rabbits played Lake Country Christian on Friday and started off the game well. Bowie jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first.

Lake Country cut the lead down to 4-2 heading into the second inning. Bowie had another impressive offensive inning, scoring three runs and getting their lead up to 7-2.

Lake Country was able to cut the lead down to one in the third inning 7-6, but the Lady Rabbits tacked on two more runs in the fourth before the game was called due to time, with Bowie winning 9-6. Both team struggled with errors, but the Lady Rabbits were able to take advantage of Lake Country’s more often.

Bowie next played Fort Worth Christian on Saturday. It was a low scoring affair at first. Christian scored one run in the top of the second to take the lead, but the Lady Rabbits were able to tie the score up in the third inning 1-1.

Christian finished strong five runs in the fifth inning before the game was called due to time. Fort Worth Christian won 6-1.

To read more, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.