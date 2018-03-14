Bowie tennis teams compete at Krum

The Bowie High School junior varsity players, along with a few varsity, competed at Krum last week, where Clayton Ogg earned first place in boy’s singles and Jackie Hanna brought home first place in girl’s singles.

Camberley Gunter and Victor Tran also brought home a first place finish in their mixed doubles division. Jasmine Jones and Gracyn Morgan earned second place in girl’s doubles, Bethany Woolf and Raiden Brezina earned consolation in mixed doubles, and Cameron Wood and Anthony Rodamer competed in the consolation but fell to the opposing team.

“They all played very well,” said Bowie Tennis Coach David Hall.

More Bowie players competed at Sanger the following did not bring home any medals after facing stiff competition, reported Hall.