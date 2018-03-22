Break free from cooking ruts with easy inspiration for fresh, lively dishes

(BPT) – Are you in a cooking rut? If you find yourself making the same things over and over again, it’s time for some fresh inspiration. As seasons turn, you might crave different types of food. This is the perfect reason to think beyond the ordinary and experiment with new flavors.

We asked registered dietitian and nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner for her favorite tips to help breathe new life into your weekly meal lineup without compromising taste and nutrition.

Eat fresh: Farm-to-table is big at restaurants, and your local farmers market offers a bounty of fresh fare that’s likely plucked within miles of your home. Visit and enjoy exploring the colorful fare for sale while gaining inspiration for your next dish. The sweet peas and strawberries you buy may have just come off the plant that very morning. Stock up on fresh, nutritious foods for snacking and cooking. You may even discover new produce you’ve never had before!

Get crackin': Let's face it; we're all strapped for time these days, which is why it's important to keep your kitchen stocked with food items that are versatile and quick cooking. Look no further than eggs! Whether they're the center of your meal, or used in a recipe to thicken, glaze or garnish, this modest kitchen staple is a high-quality protein source that will brighten up any dish.

Meal mix-ups: Chicken and waffles might be the classic example of blending two meal-specific foods into one super delightful dish, but meal mix-ups don’t stop there. Have fun experimenting to find combos that tantalize the taste buds. Steak and Egg Hash for dinner? Yum. Whole wheat pancakes instead of tortillas when making wraps? Sure! The sky is the limit.

Grill or steam: When the weather warms up, you probably want to turn the oven off and skip the stovetop frying. To lighten food and maintain freshness, try grilling or steaming. For example, when you grill meat, it allows the fat to drip off while touches of char bring out earthy notes. Steaming is a simple approach that is ideal for produce because it cooks while allowing your foods to maintain their distinct flavor profiles.

Local inspiration: Iconic local ingredients can be the perfect way to add pizzazz to your meals. From Swedish meatballs in Minnesota and Philly cheesesteak in Philadelphia, to Jersey tomatoes and Michigan blueberries, there's endless inspiration for redefining dishes.

