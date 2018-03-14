Brett Davis heading to State

It was a good day for the Bowie powerlifting team at the regional meet at Chico on Friday.

The Jackrabbits got fifth overall as a team out of 40 teams with three kids earning medals and one earning a trip to state after winning his weight class.

Brett Davis won the 198 pound weight class by 30 pounds with 1,440 pounds lifted. His 395 pound bench press was the most at the entire meet by 20 pounds.

“I had some adversity,” Davis said. “Had a kid squat more than me and I had to comeback and do my best on the other two lifts.”

It is Davis’ first time qualifying for the state meet and he hopes to do his best and see what happens.

The state meet is on March 24 at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.

To read how the other lifters did, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.