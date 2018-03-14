Cantwell, Britain set to compete

Two girls from Montague County were selected to play in this weekend’s 19th Texas Roundup All-Star game on Saturday in Maypearl.

Kamryn Cantwell from Bowie and Lexi Britain from Forestburg were both picked for the game that picks 24 girls and boys from schools in 1A-4A.

Cantwell led the Lady Rabbits with 20.3 point per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent from 3. Cantwell also led the team with 3.5 steals and was named district MVP. She is committed to play basketball at Southeastern Oklahoma State next year.

“God’s gifted her with ability to shoot the ball and stuff,” her Coach Chuck Hall said. “She’s worked so hard to get her body in enough shape to play the whole game like I had her play so often. To play it at a level with two or three people hanging all over her when she drives in there to shoot. She’s such a pleasure.”

Britain also earned district MVP as the Lady Horns big post player inside. Her ability to score inside was unmatched across the district as well as her presence as the team’s last line of defense at the rim in their two-three zone. Her rebounding and outlet passes sparked Forestburg’s fast break offense. Her post ups were the team’s go to in the half court.

“Lexi is just a workhorse,” her Coach Cori Hayes said. “No matter what she is going to do, you have to be aware of where she is at.”

The game is scheduled to play at 2:30 p.m. Admission to the game will be $5.