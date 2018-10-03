City of Bowie buys motorbank

The City of Bowie has negotiated the purchase of the former Legend Bank Motorbank building located at the corner of Mason and Tarrant for a cash payment and land swap.

During the last month the city council has been discussing the real estate deal during closed sessions. Recently, Mayor Gaylynn Burris was given authority by the council to negotiate for the property. Monday night the council approved the deal. Councilor Arlene Bishop cast the only no vote.

The city will receive the motorbank building for a cash payment of $75,000 and a portion of the city property at State Highway 59 and Orchard.

