City’s Risk Pool assists families in need

The City of Bowie through the assistance of the Bowie Mission, operates a risk pool to assist persons with paying their city utility bills using funds donated by local citizens, businesses and churches.

According to the city staff the risk pool collects donations made by citizens either at one time or a monthly donation that is on their city bill. For example, a customer say they want to donate $5 a month to the fund and it would be included on their regular bill.

When a person has a need they can pick up a form at the city office, which is filled out and then turned into the Bowie Mission, which handles all payments from that fund. The money goes into a city-held account, but it is coordinated by the mission staff.

The fund collects about $155 a month on average reports the finance department. Those interested in donating to the risk pool can stop by the city office or call 872-1114.

The Rolling Plains Management Corporation in Wichita Falls also assist area citizens with utility bills and other needs. It is a private non-profit community action agency that provides services to qualifying individuals in 28 counties in the north central area of Texas bordering the Red River.

Services provided by the agency consist of child care, child care assistance, Head Start & Early Head Start, child nutrition, energy assistance, tenant based rental assistance, weatherization assistance, rural public and medical transportation and emergency assistance through community services.

Those interested in these programs can visit the website at: www.rollingplains.org.