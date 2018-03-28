Comeback bid falls short against Jacksboro 6-3

Another late comeback attempt from the Bowie baseball team on Friday against Jacksboro was thwarted with some late runs by the Tigers.

The Jackrabbits tied the score headed into the last inning only to see Jacksboro score three runs in the seventh to win 6-3.

Bowie started the game off strong. A leadoff single in the bottom of the first by Juan Mares was then worked into scoring position. With two outs, Payton Price hit a ball to first base that got through the fielder on an error. This allowed the run to score and Price to end up on second. Unfortunately, the next batter struck out to end the inning with the Jackrabbits leading 1-0.

After both teams exchanged a scoreless second inning, Jacksboro was able to grab the lead in the top of the third. An infield error allowed one runner on base.

The next batter hit a single to that put two runners on base. After a wild pitch both runners were in scoring position, which the next batter took advantage of by hitting a line drive single into the outfield that scored both runners. The Tigers then led 2-1.

Bowie could not answer back offensively the next two innings. The Jackrabbits were able to load the bases up in the bottom of the fourth with one out, but just could not get any runs aboard as they struck out and hit an infield pop fly.

Jacksboro was able to add one more run in the top of the fifth. A one out double put a runner in scoring position. Next batter was able to drive in the run with a line drive single to right field to put the Tigers up 3-1.

Things were not looking good for Bowie as another three up three down inning with no base runners did not inspire much momentum for a team that needed to score several runs to get back into the game and with only a couple innings left to do it.

In the bottom of the sixth, price was hit with one out to give the Jackrabbits a base runner. Next batter struck out and Bowie now had two outs. Weston Partridge was able to draw a walk on four straight pitches to get the game tying run on base.

Chance Tomlinson then came up to bat. He had struck out and ground out earlier in the game. He had also been in the same situation the game before and delivered. Tomlinson came through again with a line drive into the gap that scored both runners and put him on second. The score was tied 3-3 heading into the seventh inning.

Jacksboro was able to get two runners on with one out. An errant throw from the infield to first base allowed one run to score. The next batter hit a double that allowed another run to score. A ground out to the shortstop allowed the third run to score before Bowie got out of the inning the next batter, trailing 6-3. Unfortunately, three straight ground outs from the Jackrabbits was how the game ended.

