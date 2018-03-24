Commissioners to review burn ban Monday

Montague County Commissioners will discuss the status of the burn ban when they meet at 9 a.m. on March 26.

The burn ban expired on March 11, but was reinstated on March 12. Commissioners indicated they would review it at the next meeting.

Doug Shaw, general manager of the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District, will provide an update to the council on the district’s activities.

Other topics on Monday’s agenda will include: Consider replat of four lots in Silver Lakes Ranch Estates; county extension agent mileage reimbursement; precinct one to request the purchase of a new brush cutter and related financing; consider bids for struck-off properties as requested by the City of Nocona; and consider bid to remove a burned structure at 202 Seventh Street in Nocona.