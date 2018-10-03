County’s two contested races going to runoff

Montague County had only two contested county primary races Tuesday and both will result in a May 22 runoff.

There was a strong voter turnout of 23.50 percent for Montague County in the party primaries Tuesday with 3,107 ballots cast out of the 13,222 registered voters.

Ginger Wall, elections administrator, said thing swent very well and while there will always be a few glitches it was a good election for the parties. Early voting for the May primary runoff will run May 14-18.

The only contested races for the county were on the Republican ticket. To win the election candidates must attain 50 percent of the vote plus one.

Two-term Justice of the Peace Two Karen Reynolds will do battle with retired law officer Kevin Benton in the runoff. Reynolds of Forestburg received 464 votes earning 29.46 percent, while Benton of Bowie bested her with 679 votes at 43.11 percent.

Ron Westbrook received 340 votes and Stacy Hudson 92 votes in the JP2 race.

It was a close race for county treasurer. Brandi Shipman and LaVonda Langford, both from Nocona will face off in the county treasurer runoff. Shipman, former elections administrator, received 1,025 votes or 38.38 percent, while Langford, who serves as assistant county treasurer for Treasurer Linda McGaughey who is retiring earned 852 votes or 31.90 percent.

Charley Lanier, Forestburg, received 794 votes or 29.73 percent of the ballots.

The nasty battle for State Senator in district, Craig Estes (R-Wichita Falls), member of the senate since a special election in 2001 was ousted in a decisive three-man race.