Demolition bid accepts, Bowie City Auditorium to fall

It was a contentious meeting for the Bowie City Council Monday night as members questioned activities of the mayor and debated demolition of the city auditorium and repairs on Mill Street.

In late January the city advertised for bids to demolish the property at 113 E. Tarrant, site of the Bowie City Auditorium, built in 1928. Bids were opened Feb. 21 with six companies competing.

Bids ranged from a low of $150,550 from JC Logan, Bowie to a high of $342,000 from EPCS Environmental, Arlington. The second lowest bid came from RNDI Companies, Rockwall, at $177,300, followed by Total Demolition, West, at $237,500; Burleson Demolition, Burleson, $267,500; and Bandit Recycling, Bowie, $287,000.

The auditorium was built with citizen-approved bonds after a 1926 election. It has more than 1,000 seats facing its stage which has seen many show and dance recitals through the years as well the location of city council chambers and other city offices.

Restoration efforts were never able to complete take off despite fund raising that went to architectural designs and attorney fees.

