Don C. Shackelford

June 28, 1932 – March 20, 2018

CELINA – Don C. Shackelford, 85, died on March 20, 2018 in McKinney, TX.

A visitation was from 10 a.m. March 23 until service time at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona.

Funeral service was at 11 a.m. March 23 at Nocona Cemetery with pastor Kent Arrendell officiating.

Shackelford was born on June 28, 1932 in Clay County Texas to R.C. and Sude Cullers Shackelford. He was a retired butcher and also worked most of his life as a farmer and rancher. He married Gayle on Dec. 7, 1963 in Wichita Falls. Shackelford served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle Shackelford, Celina; children, Kevin Shackelford, Henrietta and Donette Shackelford Murphy, Celina; Sister-in-law, Doris Shackelford, Decatur; five grandchildren; and a niece and two nephews.

Memorials may be made to a charity of choice.