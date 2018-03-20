Dorothy “Pauline” York

November 10, 1934 – March 16, 2018

NOCONA – Dorothy “Pauline” York, 83, died on March 16, 2018 in Nocona, TX.

A visitation was from 6-7 p.m. March 19 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. March 20 at the Spanish Fort Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Graham officiating. Burial followed.

York was born on Nov. 10, 1934 in Llano County to William E. Patton and Jessie Bell Waights. She married James A. York on May 16, 1953 in Midland. York was a homemaker and affiliated with the Abundant Life Church in Nocona.

She is preceded in death by her parents; spouse, James York; son, Robert G. York; daughter, Kim York; brothers, Jimmy, Bobby and W.J. Patton; and sisters, Margie Claxton and Helen Sanford.

She is survived by her sons, David York and Johnny York, both of Bowie, and Mike York and Dale York, both of Nocona; daughter, Lynn Cantu, Nocona; sisters, Ethel Mackey, Arkansas, Frances Hester, Houston and Mary Ellen Titlow, Houston; 16 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.

Memorials can be made to Abundant Life Church, c/o James Messer, 8th and Pecan, Nocona, TX 76255.