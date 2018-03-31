Easter one of the most important Christian holidays

Easter is one of the most important and popular Christian holidays observed in modern Christian churches. It is celebrated to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, three days after he was tortured to death.

Easter falls on the last day of the lent season, which is a long period of celebration that starts from Ash Wednesday and ends with Easter.

Easter is probably the oldest Christian observance, after the Sabbath (originally observed on Saturday, later on Sunday).

Most of us are not aware that Easter is also the name of an ancient Saxon festival, Eastre. Eastre is the pagan goddess of spring and offspring. The ancient Saxons used to celebrate the return of spring with a hilarious festival, commemorating their goddess of offspring and of springtime, Eastre.

Today, Easter bunnies, lilies and eggs form an important part of the Easter celebrations all across the world as families go to church.