March 14, 1934 – March 27, 2018

BOWIE – Edward Wesley Thomas, 84, passed away on March 27, 2018 in Decatur, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. March 29 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service was at 11 a.m. March 30 at Calvary Baptist Church in Bowie with the Revs. Ron Abbott and Don Spain officiating.

Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Edward was born March 14, 1934 in Nocona to Harvey and Charlotte (Carpenter) Thomas. He graduated from Nocona High School in 1952 and attended Midwestern State University for a short while.

He married Margaret Phillips on June 20, 1954 in Bowie. It was early in life when he decided to accept the lord as his savior. “Ed” and Margaret resided in Nocona and together raised three sons.

While in high school, Ed began working in the water well industry with his father and eventually came back to the career after marriage.

Later in life, he owned and operated ET Water Services with his sons. After living in several places over the years, Ed and Margaret moved to Bowie in the 1960s and call it home to this day. Ed loved traveling to Colorado, was an avid fisherman, loved watching sports and enjoyed fellowship with his church friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Charlotte Thomas; son, Phillip Thomas; brothers, Delmer and Donald Thomas, and sister, Loyce Thomas Klokow.

Ed is survived by his wife, Margaret Thomas; two sons, Nelson Thomas and wife Connie, Bowie, and Jeff Thomas and wife Wendy, Independence, MO; three sisters, Joyce Gordon, Wichita Falls, Erma Eldred, Nocona and Carol Keen, Nocona; eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

