Party primary election day readied this Tuesday

Election day for the Texas Party Primaries arrives on March 6 as voters select who will represent them from the various parties in the November general election.

Early voting came to an end last Friday and as of noon a total of 1,393 had voted early in Montague County reported Elections Administrator Ginger Wall.

“It looks like voters have really turned out the last few days,” said Wall.

On election day polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 6. Voting locations will be as follows: Bowie Public Library, Bowie Community Room, Nocona Community Center, Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum in Nocona, Ringgold Elementary, old flower shop on the Saint Jo square 110 Boggess, Valley View Baptist Church, Montague County Annex Community Room in Montague, Sunset City Hall and Forestburg Community Center.

Find sample ballots at the links below:

http://bowienewsonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Republican-Sample-Ballot-March-2018.pdf

http://bowienewsonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Democratic-Sample-Ballot-March-2018.pdf