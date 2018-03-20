Eunice Lee Vermillion

April 20, 1946 – March 12, 2018

LOUISIANA – Eunice Lee Vermillion, 71, died on March 12, 2018 in West Monroe, LA.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. March 24 at Nocona Cemetery under the direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home with the Rev. Dave Woodbury officiating.

Vermillion was born on April 20, 1946 in Mangham, LA.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Hiram “Buddy” Vermillion; four sisters, Martha Weaver, Elizabeth Smallwood, Lucille Jungina and Glenda Fields; and one brother, Thomas Fields.

She is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Lane, Fort Worth and Michele Ritchie, Nocona; one son, Chuck Moses, Tecumseh, NE; three sisters, Mae Hillis, Bettie Tee and Sandi Schiele; three brothers, Lloyd Fields, David Fields and William Fields; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.