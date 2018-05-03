Family activities are planned for March in Bowie including bingo and movies both at The Brick in downtown.
Free family movie nights began at 6 p.m. on March 6 with a showing of “Moana.” The next show will be “Cars3” on March 20. There will be a limited menu served and popcorn during the show.
Bingo nights will be March 13 and March 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Brick. There will be fun and games at a price of $1 per game. Kid’s bingo will be 50 cent a card in the kid’s area.
These events are presented by The Brick and the Jones Family Foundation.
Family events planned
