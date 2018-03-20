Faye Nell Tomlinson

December 23, 1927 – March 17, 2018

BOWIE – Faye Nell Tomlinson, 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 17, 2018 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A visitation was at 1 p.m. March 20 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie and the funeral service followed at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mike Henson officiating.

Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Faye Nell was born Dec. 23, 1927, in Bowie to Annie Lee and T.H. Wheeler. She married Olan Ray on April 6, 1947 at the First Baptist Church Bowie. The couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997, and was married for 54 years before his passing in 2001.

From 1960-1988 Faye Nell and Olan owned and operated Tomlinson’s on Mason Street in Bowie. They bought Allen’s Hardware Store in October of 1960 and changed it to Tomlinson’s Gift and Hardware.

The store went from hardware to mainly gifts and dinner ware, with many brides coming in through the years making their selections. Later, the couple specialized in children’s clothing. In 1977 they partnered with Betty and Joe Falsone and bought The Wishing Well, a women’s boutique.

Through the years, Faye Nell served in many capacities at First Baptist Church, was active in the Bowie Garden Club and volunteered at the Hospice Retail Store.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband — especially to their cabin in Colorado, cooking for her family (her cream corn, hot rolls, fried pies and pound cake were the best), gardening and canning vegetables, sewing clothes for her grandchildren and making special family keepsakes — quilts, dolls and stuffed animals) for her loved ones. Faye Nell also was an avid painter and many of those are on display in her children and grandchildren’s homes.

Faye Nell was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Olan; sister, Ruby Brooks and brother, Clark Wheeler.

Faye Nell is survived by her son, Tommy and wife Dena, Bowie; daughters, Nancy Henson and husband Mike, Bowie, Pat Leopold and husband Rob, Bowie and Susan Griffin and husband Joe, Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Leah Jeffries, Ty Evans, Justin Griffin, Lindsay Berend, Anna Henson, Erika Scheffe, Sarah Henson, Makenzi Graves, Monika Leopold, Brittney Tomlinson, Micah Raley and Chance Tomlinson and 20 great grandchildren.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Bowie Building Fund.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication