Filling city manager vacancy leads Bowie Council agenda

Bowie City Councilors will decide how to move forward with filling its city manager vacancy and will fill a vacancy in precinct two when they meet at 6 p.m. March 20.

The city has been operating without a city manager since mid-November, and although it made a job offer to Kevin Huckabee on Feb. 8, one week before he was set to begin his new duties the city council withdrew the job offer on a 3-3 tie vote with Mayor Gaylynn Burris breaking the tie agreeing to withdraw.

The council also will consider appointing someone to fill the vacancy in the south precinct after Douglas Boyd’s resignation this week.

