Frances Skinner

May 9, 1928 – March 19, 2018

NOCONA – Frances Skinner, 89, died on March 19, 2018 in Nocona, TX.

A visitation was from 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 21 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona.

A funeral service was at 11 a.m. March 22 at the Jerry Woods Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Penick officiating.

Skinner was born on May 9, 1928 in Montague County to J.B. Reed and Lillian Nell Wilcox. She married Joe Lee Skinner on May 17, 1945 in Montague and was a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Skinner; brothers, Robert and Raymond Reed; and a baby sister.

She is survived by her daughter, Helen Ruth Skinner, Nocona; sisters, Marolyn Lewis, Wichita Falls and Carolyn Blanton, Hickory Creek; brothers, Roger Reed, Nocona and Bill Reed, Denton; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to The Carpenter’s Shop, 400 Boston, Nocona, TX 76255.