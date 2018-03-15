Fun facts about St. Patrick’s Day

• Saint Patrick himself would have to deal with pinching on his feast day. His color was “Saint Patrick’s blue,” a light shade. The color green only became associated with the big day after it was linked to the Irish independence movement in the late 18th century.

• Although he made his mark by introducing Christianity to Ireland in the year 432, Patrick wasn’t Irish himself. He was born to Roman parents in Scotland or Wales in the late fourth century.

• How did the shamrock become associated with Saint Patrick? According to Irish legend, the saint used the three-leafed plant as a metaphor for the Holy Trinity when he was first introducing Christianity to Ireland.

Why so much beer?

Beer is one of the most widely consumed beverages on St. Patrick’s Day.

While the Irish beer Guinness remains a top St. Patty’s Day choice, a disturbing trend is the consumption of green beer, dyed with food coloring. Some studies have linked food coloring to cancer (at least in lab animals) and headaches, though revelers would probably have to drink a lot more dye than the beers contain to cause health problems, according to nutrition expert Keri Glassman, founder and president of a nutrition practice based in New York City.

It’s no surprise that imbibing beer or other alcoholic beverages affects brain function, and a new study helps reveal what’s going on. The ethanol in these drinks disrupts connections between the brain’s visual and motor areas, hindering muscle coordination, a recent study found.