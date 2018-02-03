Ad

GED orientation program set

03/02/2018 SCHOOL NEWS 0

Orientation for GED classes to earn a high school equivalency diploma will be March 5 and March 8 and May 7 and May 10 all at Bowie High School.
Participants must attend both days of the orientation, which will be 6 to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.
Enter the high school at entrance five and go to computer lab two.

