Daylight Savings Time begins at 2 a.m. on March 11 this weekend, so remember to “spring forward” and set your clocks forward one hour.
In other seasonal news, the calendar notes the official start of spring is on March 20; however, old man winter always gives one last hurrah in April often around Easter, which will be on April 1.
Get ready to spring forward on March 11
