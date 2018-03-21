Girl powerlifters bring back medal from state meet

The girls state powerlifting meet was this weekend in Waco and had three Montague County girls competing in it with one bring home a medal and another one finishing in the top ten.

Bowie had Carrington Davis and Emily Cox competing in the 181 pound and 148 pound classes while Nocona had Lexi Towery competing in the 165 pound classes. Davis came away with a medal finishing in fifth place while Cox finished 10. Towery struggled and did not complete her weight.

