Girl powerlifters compete at state this weekend

The girls state powerlifting meet is this Saturday in Waco at the Extraco Events Center and will have three girls from Montague County competing.

Two girls from Bowie include Carrington Davis and Emily Cox while Nocona has Lexi Towery competing.

Davis and Towery have both been to the state meet before and hope to leave with some hardware that has eluded both of them. Cox is going for the first time since this is her first year competing in powerlifting.

With powerlifting and weightlifting in general stereotyped as such a masculine thing to do with “undesirable” physical effects for the modern idea of what girls should look like, Davis and Cox shared some thoughts on the stigma of what the sport has done for them.

“A lot of people think you will get really big and nasty bulky muscles,” Davis said. “It really just gets you good strength and puts you in good shape. I love it.”

Cox said, “I held back from it for three years because I thought it was a guy sport, but then I went into it and realized it’s the best thing I ever really did for myself,”

To read more, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.