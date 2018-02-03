Gold-Burg Trustees extend AD, principal contracts

Gold-Burg Independent School District Trustees offered contract extensions to their principal and athletic director during their Feb. 22 meeting.

The board went into closed session for a brief 25-minute executive session and returned in open session to offer Kim Williams, principal, and Gordon Williams, athletic director, also a two-year term contract. Both of the staff members were on a one-year probationary contract.

The board had 40-minute closed session to discuss district safety issues, and once back in open session no action was taken. Superintendent Roger Ellis said the review of procedures were certainly prompted by the Florida school shooting and local concerns.

