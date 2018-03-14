Indians top Millsap, fall by one to Santo

It was a good final tournament for the Nocona Indians baseball team at Pooleville over the weekend as they won all but one of their games played.

Their first game Friday was against Millsap. A leadoff walk by Tanner Cable was able to get around on two sacrifice ground outs to give the Indians a 1-0 lead.

Neither team was able to do much in the second inning, but Nocona came back in a big way in the third with seven runs.

The Indians were able to load the bases early and get runners across with good plate discipline and timely hitting that snowballed as the inning went on.

Millsap looked poised to answer with some runs of their own as they were able to load the bases with one out. A failed stealing home attempt and pop fly got Nocona out of the jam.

The Indians were able to tack on two more runs when Cade Breeze hit a two RBI double in the top of the fourth to give Nocona a 10-0 lead. They were able to hold on to win.

