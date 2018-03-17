Jackrabbits capture first district win of the season

It was an up and down first few games for the Bowie baseball team as it started district while implementing several new players as well from basketball.

They started off district play at Boyd on Tuesday. It was a low scoring affair as Boyd was able to get one run on a solo home run shot in the first inning they led with for the next four innings. In the top of the sixth inning, Rylan Dorman was able to give the Jackrabbits the lead with a two-run home run.

Boyd answered right back in the bottom of the sixth with a two RBI double that gave them a one run lead heading into the final inning. Unfortunately, Bowie could not answer as they lost 3-2.

The Jackrabbits took out their frustration on City View at home on Wednesday. Bowie was able to be disciplined at the plate and take advantage of a struggling pitching staff trying to find the strike zone.

When they did, Bowie took advantage as they wracked up 14 runs in the first inning. They were able to add a few more runs for the game to end after five innings due to run rule as the Jackrabbits won 18-3.

