Jackrabbits fall to Graham, top Childress in final game

It was an up and down tournament for the Bowie baseball team on Friday at the Walker Stallcup tournament on Friday.

The Jackrabbits finished the day with a win and a loss against Graham and Childress. The last day was canceled on Saturday due to the community going basketball crazy and wanting to be there for the state final game in San Antonio.

Bowie played Graham first in their double header on Friday. Graham got up first with two runs in the first inning due to several errors.

Bowie could not answer and Graham was able to load the bases and get one run across before the Jackrabbits got out of the jam with a strike out and a ground out in the top of the second.

Graham again struck in the top of the third when a runner stealing second got lucky with an errant throw that allowed him to score from first. Their final run came later in the inning on an old fashioned RBI single to put Graham up 5-0 after the three innings.

Bowie was able to get things going in the fourth inning. They loaded the bases with good plate discipline and a leadoff runner getting hit.

Oscar Moreno was able to drive in a run on a single and Ricky White hit a sacrifice fly into the outfield to drive in another run and cut the lead to 5-2.

Unfortunately, the Jackrabbits could not get any closer as Graham held on to win.

