Kathryn “Kay” Stricklin

August 5, 1920 – March 16, 2018

ALVORD – Kathryn “Kay” Stricklin, 97, died on March 16, 2018 in Alvord, TX.

The family will receive friends prior to the service at 10 a.m. on March 21 at Living Word Assembly of God Church. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on March 21 at Living Word Assembly of God Church in Alvord with pastor Phil Weisner officiating.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. March 22 at the Alexander Family Cemetery in Cochran County.

Stricklin was born on Aug. 5, 1920 on Kosciusko, MS to William and Emma (Neal) Parrish. She was a housewife and was a member of Living Word Assembly of God Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Stricklin; sons, Edwin and Johnny Stricklin; granddaughter, Wendie Alexander; grandson, Dave Alexander; her parents; two sisters and two brothers.

She is survived by her son, Tommy Stricklin, Alvord; daughter, Lyndia Alexander, Morton; three granddaughters; eight grandsons; 12 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sister, Mary Savage, Denison; and a multitude of nieces, nephews and friends.