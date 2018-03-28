Lady Rabbits hot bats continue with win

Two big innings were all the Bowie softball team needed from their offense to win easily on Friday against Jacksboro.

The Lady Rabbits never trailed as they won 12-6 in their second straight game scoring 12 runs in back-to-back district wins.

Bowie got things going in the first inning. They quickly loaded the bases with their first three batters. Carrington Davis blasted a ball through Jacksboro’s third baseman for an error that scored two runs.

Katelyn Allison was able to score from third on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Callie Melton hit an infield ground ball single to shortstop that scored another run to put the score at 4-0.

Two batters later, Emily Cox hit a line drive to right field to hit in a run. Next batter Maylie Short then blasted a triple to the left field wall that scored two more runs to put Bowie up 7-0 leading into the second inning.

Jacksboro answered back in the top of the third. After two leadoff singles, an error in the outfield scored both runners. Two outs later, a line drive into the outfield allowed another run to cut the lead to 7-3.

The Lady Rabbits were able to answer back immediately in the bottom of the third. Melton hit a leadoff double. Season Eudey then laid down a bunt. An error by the infield allowed Melton to score and Eudey to get on second.

Sensing Jacksboro was not good at covering bunts, next batter Cox laid down a bunt. Another error allowed both runners to advance to second and third. Short hit a groundball out to the shortstop, but it allowed both runners to advance home and third.

Taylor McCarty hit a groundball to second base and was able to reach first on an error, allowing another run to score. McCarty later stole second and was able to advance to third on errant throw. Allison was then able to hit her in on a line drive double.

Two batters later, Davis hit a ground ball to the shortstop who committed an error that allowed Allison to score. It made the score 12-3 heading into the fourth inning.

In the top of the fifth, Jacksboro hit leadoff back-to-back singles. Two batters later, another single that got into the outfield allowed one of the runners to score to cut the lead to 12-4.

A controversial out at second when the runner ran off the base to get a wristband from a teammate while the pitcher had the ball on the mound and no time was called.

A pop out to shortstop ended the inning.

In the top of the seventh, Jacksboro hit a two-run home run to cut the lead to 12-6. Fortunately, the Lady Rabbits were able to force three straight outs to end the game.

