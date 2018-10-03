Lady Rabbits softball wins district opener

By JORDAN NEAL

After a brutal pre-district schedule that did not produce many wins, the Bowie Lady Rabbits opened district play at home on Tuesday against Holliday.

A good beginning and end proved to be enough for the Lady Rabbits as they got the win 7-3.

The first inning was all Bowie as shortstop Taylor McCarty made two plays in the field and a pop out into the outfield allowed no runners on base.

An error in the field got a runner on for the Lady Rabbits before McCarty drove in the runner with an RBI triple. Carrington Davis was able to drive her in to make the score 2-0. Another error allowed Bowie to score again as they led 3-0 at the end of the first inning.

