Lady Rabbits still trying to find groove in district

It was an up and down week for the Bowie softball team as they are still trying to find their groove as the second week of district play got under way and they play in their final tournament.

The Lady Rabbits played at Boyd on Tuesday following a marathon of a game against City View they lost the previous day.

Bowie jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the first inning, but Boyd followed it up with five runs in the next two innings to go up 6-2.

The Lady Rabbits had spouts of good hitting here and there, but could not put it all together for a monster inning they needed to get back into it as Boyd tacked on three more runs in the sixth inning and won 9-4.

Bowie next played their first few games at the Fort Worth Christian Tournament on Thursday.

They opened the tournament against Forth Worth THESA. It was a one-sided game as THESA was able to consistently score runs every inning while the Lady Rabbits could not get any offense going.

Besides four runs in the second inning, Bowie was able to limit THESA to only one or two runs every inning, but that added up. The Lady Rabbits lost 8-0.

They did not have long to dwell as they played Dallas Christian immediately after.

It was a different story as Bowie jumped out to five runs in the first inning.

They were able to hold Dallas Christian scoreless the short three innings they played while they added three more runs in the next two innings to win 8-0.

Despite not having their full team this weekend, the Lady Rabbits hope their last tournament can get them on a roll as they start to settle into the normal routine of district play next week. They play at Henrietta on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

