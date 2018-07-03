Lake Amon G. Carter reopens to boat traffic

City of Bowie officials have reopened Lake Amon G. Carter to all boat traffic. The lake was closed last week due to concerns about rising waters. Boaters are encouraged to be caution where water is high and to avoid make large wakes near homes.
City of Bowie officials have reopened Lake Amon G. Carter to all boat traffic. The lake was closed last week due to concerns about rising waters. Boaters are encouraged to be caution where water is high and to avoid make large wakes near homes.
Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply