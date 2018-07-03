Ad

Lake Amon G. Carter reopens to boat traffic

03/07/2018 NEWS 0

City of Bowie officials have reopened Lake Amon G. Carter to all boat traffic. The lake was closed last week due to concerns about rising waters. Boaters are encouraged to be caution where water is high and to avoid make large wakes near homes.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes