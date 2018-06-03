Lillie Lemons

June 17, 1932 – March 4, 2018

NOCONA – Lillie Lemons, 85, died on March 4, 2018 in Nocona, TX.

A visitation was from 6-7 p.m. March 6 at the Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. March 7 at Shady Grove Cemetery in Montague County. Burial will follow.

Lemons was born on June 17, 1932 in Montague County to Bailey Jackson and Ollie Landers Jackson. She married Mason Lemons and was a homemaker. She was a member of the First Assembly of God in Nocona.

She is preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Mason Lemons; son, Tommy Deering; and sisters, Billie Denison and Betty Roberts.

She is survived by her sisters, Jackie Ridinger, Petrolia and Zelda Swartfager, Richmond, VA.

Memorials may be made to Solaris Hospice.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.