Lions Club White Cane Day Saturday

Members of the Bowie Lions Club accepted a proclamation from the City of Bowie Tuesday night deeming March 24 as Lions White Cane Day in Bowie, recognizing the efforts of Lions in preventing blindness and restoring eye site for millions of people.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris presented the proclamation to several members of the Club Tuesday night.

Contributions are accepted on White Cane Day from the public to support two major sight and tissue conservation projects, which allows Lions to provide eye exams and eye glasses for needy children in the public schools.

Funds also are used for 2E-1 Lions Tissue and Eye Banks, which serves a 24-county area collecting and distributing eye and tissue for transplant purposes throughout the world.

Lion Club Members will be present in their gold vests at Dairy Queen, at the corner of Tarrant and Mason Street in Bowie and Brookshires on March 24 for those wishing to contribute in support of these two very worthwhile projects. They also will be collecting used eyeglasses for recycling and distribution to those in need.